Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,664 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 856.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $115,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 81.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 216.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $188,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $78.34 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.76 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.12.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

