Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

WRI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup set a $29.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of WRI opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $33.83.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 80.35% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 28.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 242,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 185 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

