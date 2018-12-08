Welbilt (WBT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.61

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 46004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on shares of Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Welbilt from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on shares of Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Welbilt from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Welbilt alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.89 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 88.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Haresh Shah bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $63,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Johnson bought 29,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,393.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,393.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,862 shares of company stock worth $522,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Welbilt by 54.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,336,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,105 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Welbilt by 11.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,009,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,878 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the third quarter worth approximately $26,908,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Welbilt by 183.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,893,000 after acquiring an additional 953,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Welbilt by 73.2% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,240,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,017,000 after acquiring an additional 946,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/welbilt-wbt-hits-new-1-year-low-at-12-61.html.

Welbilt Company Profile (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.