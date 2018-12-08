WELL (WELL) Price Tops $0.0016

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 27% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One WELL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and LATOKEN. WELL has a market cap of $112,943.00 and $0.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WELL has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.02901777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00132161 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00175608 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.45 or 0.09695140 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About WELL

WELL’s launch date was January 10th, 2018. WELL’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,075,061 tokens. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WELL

WELL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

