Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 4,063 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKL opened at $135.35 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.42 and a 12-month high of $159.20.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

