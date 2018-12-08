Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 65,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. UBS Group raised Deckers Outdoor to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

In other news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $192,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,474,490.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $821,965. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $73.93 and a 52 week high of $137.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $501.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

