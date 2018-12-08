Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $13.15 Million Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 27.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 782,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 298,039 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPPI. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 70,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 143,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 56,880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 462.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 111,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 180,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 27,962 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In related news, Director Gilles Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Maida III sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $91,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,998.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $339,408. 9.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $12.36 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

