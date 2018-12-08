Wentworth Resources (WRL) Price Target Raised to GBX 43 at Peel Hunt

Wentworth Resources (LON:WRL) had its target price hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 43 ($0.56) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:WRL opened at GBX 21.75 ($0.28) on Wednesday. Wentworth Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 30.25 ($0.40).

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

Wentworth Resources Limited, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

