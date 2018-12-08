Western Digital Corp (WDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Digital to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.03. 4,716,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $80,150.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 22.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,731,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,506,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,847 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3,492.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,858,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $225,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $140,496,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 177.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,035,818 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $177,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Digital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,082,000 after buying an additional 1,545,390 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.