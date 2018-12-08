WestRock Co (WRK) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 4,347.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,611 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in WestRock were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 19.5% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 257,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 24.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 125,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,964,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,913,000 after buying an additional 250,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 639,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,148,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRK opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. WestRock Co has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock Co will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on WestRock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $58.00 price target on WestRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other WestRock news, insider Robert A. Feeser sold 67,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $3,178,387.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

