Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Holdings Cut by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 47.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.5% during the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 673,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,492,000 after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 59.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7,147.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $187.47.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 23.93% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Whirlpool from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

