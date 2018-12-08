Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to announce $527.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.40 million and the lowest is $497.14 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $474.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Imperial Capital set a $45.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.07.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, insider Rick A. Mr. Ross sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $114,365.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William N. Hahne sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,855 shares of company stock worth $885,800. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 503.3% during the second quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 64,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 53,778 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $556,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WLL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,360,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,052. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

