William Blair Comments on HD Supply Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of HD Supply in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.33. William Blair also issued estimates for HD Supply’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. HD Supply had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on HD Supply from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Northcoast Research raised HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on HD Supply from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

HDS stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 101,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 67.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 393,333 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HD Supply during the second quarter worth about $10,268,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 10.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 50,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 461.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 924,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,419,000 after acquiring an additional 759,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 621,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $26,321,726.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

