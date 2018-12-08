Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. FIG Partners raised Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens raised Wintrust Financial from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $71.85. 380,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,875. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $99.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 99.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $171,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $259,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

