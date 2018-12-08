Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,391,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of Wisdom Tree Investments worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WETF. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

