Workiva (WK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Workiva to $39.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workiva from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Workiva from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Workiva from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Workiva from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of WK stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 124,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,108. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.06. Workiva has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $40.84.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $676,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $1,076,674.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,849.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,165 in the last ninety days. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

