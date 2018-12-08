World Fuel Services Corp (INT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, January 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

World Fuel Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. World Fuel Services has a payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. World Fuel Services had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

