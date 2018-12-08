World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 26th

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of WWE stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 1.13. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George A. Barrios sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,437,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,632,510.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Kowal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $220,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,335,605. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Cannonball Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/world-wrestling-entertainment-inc-wwe-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-12-on-december-26th.html.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.