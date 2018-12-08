W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post sales of $151.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.30 million and the lowest is $145.30 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $129.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $587.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.59 million to $593.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $593.27 million, with estimates ranging from $585.64 million to $600.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Roth Capital upgraded W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $10.75 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, KLR Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

WTI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,159. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $795.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.77.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

