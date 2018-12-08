Xander Resources (XND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Xander Resources Inc (CVE:XND) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, Director Bryce Clark sold 735,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9,000.00, for a total value of C$6,616,359,000.00.

Xander Resources Company Profile (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

