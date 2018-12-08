Xebec Adsorption (XBC) Rating Reiterated by Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of XBC traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,253. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.05.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.25 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Simon David Arnsby bought 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,280.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 243,950 shares of company stock valued at $189,213.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

