Xerox Corp (XRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get Xerox alerts:

In other Xerox news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $108,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 422.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. 3,453,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.06. Xerox has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.