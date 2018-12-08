Xerox (XRX) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.33

News articles about Xerox (NYSE:XRX) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Xerox earned a coverage optimism score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Xerox’s ranking:

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.06. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $108,141.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/xerox-xrx-earns-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-2-33.html.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.