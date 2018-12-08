XPO Logistics (XPO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.46. 2,073,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $66.09 and a 52 week high of $116.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.49.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 34.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 36.0% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,945,000 after acquiring an additional 90,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 534.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

