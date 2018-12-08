YouLive Coin (UC) Trading 27.1% Lower This Week

YouLive Coin (CURRENCY:UC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. YouLive Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $84,282.00 worth of YouLive Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YouLive Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and HADAX. In the last week, YouLive Coin has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00041696 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000041 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00001027 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00002727 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Cryptosolartech (CST) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00013004 BTC.

YouLive Coin Token Profile

YouLive Coin (CRYPTO:UC) is a token. YouLive Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for YouLive Coin is www.youlive.io. YouLive Coin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialYouLive and its Facebook page is accessible here. YouLive Coin’s official message board is www.youlive.io/announcement.

Buying and Selling YouLive Coin

YouLive Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YouLive Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YouLive Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YouLive Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

