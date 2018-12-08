YPF SA (YPF) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 792,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 53,265 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.20% of YPF worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in YPF by 1,509.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,150 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YPF during the second quarter worth $3,403,000. Highland Capital Management LP raised its position in YPF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 281,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in YPF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,312,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,304,000 after acquiring an additional 863,398 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in YPF during the second quarter worth $2,214,000. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of YPF from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. YPF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

YPF stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. YPF SA has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.66. YPF had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that YPF SA will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

