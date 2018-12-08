Yum! Brands (YUM) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) have trended positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Yum! Brands earned a news impact score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Yum! Brands’ analysis:

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE YUM opened at $90.43 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $93.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

In related news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 44,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $4,058,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,552,132.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $660,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,034 shares of company stock valued at $6,468,508 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/yum-brands-yum-earning-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.