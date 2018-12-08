Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.65. Cars.com posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.04 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 27.69%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. 1,323,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.21. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $32.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 551,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after buying an additional 417,266 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,424,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

