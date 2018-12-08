Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. B. Riley upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 19,448 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $779,670.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,346,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,439,000 after purchasing an additional 426,960 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,327,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.12.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

