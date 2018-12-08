Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Guaranty Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guaranty Bancorp.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.31 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancorp by 54.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,099,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 389,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Guaranty Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,638,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,347,000 after purchasing an additional 327,287 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $5,965,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guaranty Bancorp stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $689.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Guaranty Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Guaranty Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

