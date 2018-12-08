Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $483.85 Million

Analysts expect Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) to post sales of $483.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keane Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $495.20 million. Keane Group reported sales of $501.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keane Group will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keane Group.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Keane Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $558.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keane Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Keane Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $15.00 target price on shares of Keane Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Shares of NYSE:FRAC traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,061. Keane Group has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRAC. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Keane Group during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keane Group by 439.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Keane Group during the second quarter worth about $466,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Keane Group during the second quarter worth about $1,433,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Keane Group during the second quarter worth about $592,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

