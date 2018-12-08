Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mylan NV (MYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Analysts expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to report $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. Mylan reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full year sales of $11.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Mylan’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MYL. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mylan from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $31.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

MYL stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. Mylan has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan by 69.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

