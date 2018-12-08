Zacks: Analysts Expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

BJ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 302,668 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $7,593,940.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 31,523 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $790,912.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,430,535 shares of company stock worth $400,833,662.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.46. 1,283,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,963. BJs Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

