Zacks: Analysts Expect GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. GrubHub posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. GrubHub had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRUB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GrubHub from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on GrubHub from $170.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Shares of GRUB traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,381. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.56.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $327,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $222,968.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,296 shares of company stock worth $5,818,514 in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 15.3% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,345,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,153,000 after acquiring an additional 310,959 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 23.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,422,000 after acquiring an additional 402,466 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,934,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 536,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

