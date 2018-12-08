Zacks: Analysts Expect IDACORP Inc (IDA) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDACORP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. IDACORP reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coal producer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $408.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.79 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

IDA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.98. 260,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,807. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.34. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $79.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

