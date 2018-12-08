Zacks: Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. 929,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,514. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $215.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 69,863 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,362,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $17,741,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

