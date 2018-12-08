Zacks: Analysts Expect Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Sequans Communications also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 361.56% and a negative net margin of 75.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQNS shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Sequans Communications from $2.25 to $1.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sequans Communications from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 9,264,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 198,100 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,516,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 757,262 shares in the last quarter. Numen Capital LLP increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Numen Capital LLP now owns 664,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 236,830 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 452,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 102,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQNS opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

