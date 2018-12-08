Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BEST Inc (BSTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts expect that BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BEST’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BEST.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BEST from $14.80 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of BEST from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BEST from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NYSE:BSTI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,303. BEST has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -1.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BEST by 1,654.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 114.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 77,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the second quarter worth about $889,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the second quarter worth about $2,831,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 75.2% during the second quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 4,581,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.