Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genesco Inc. (GCO) Will Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18. Genesco reported earnings of $2.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $713.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.06 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GCO. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 target price on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 113,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,321,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 95,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Genesco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $887.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

