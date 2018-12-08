Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Jeld-Wen posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Jeld-Wen stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.88. 525,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, EVP Peter Maxwell sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $130,329.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,277.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,792,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

