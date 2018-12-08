Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate News Corp (NWSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) will post sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for News’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. News posted sales of $2.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that News will report full-year sales of $10.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $10.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover News.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. News had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWSA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of News from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. News presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,363,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,197 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,541,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,328,000 after acquiring an additional 269,975 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of News by 131.6% during the third quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,019,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101,914 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of News by 39.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,477,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of News by 17.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,220,000 after acquiring an additional 640,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

NWSA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.60. News has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

