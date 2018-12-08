Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce $66.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.20 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $57.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $241.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $242.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $291.63 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $300.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 76.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 451,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rapid7 has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 10,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $177,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,411,285 shares of company stock valued at $80,480,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Rapid7 by 2.6% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 317,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in Rapid7 by 10.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 865,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 82,086 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 30.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at $811,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

