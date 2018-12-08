Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Community Financial’s earnings. United Community Financial posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Financial.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.12 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UCFC. ValuEngine cut United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised United Community Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United Community Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,059,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 616,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Financial during the third quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 79.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 156,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 269.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 133,537 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCFC stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $451.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.48. United Community Financial has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

