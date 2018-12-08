Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) to report $253.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.00 million and the highest is $279.06 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling posted sales of $346.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.74 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

DO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 61.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,461,129 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after buying an additional 2,088,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 153.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,934 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the third quarter valued at $17,593,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 98.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,681,377 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 834,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 150.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,254 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 775,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DO opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $21.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

