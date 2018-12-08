Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report sales of $171.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.92 million and the highest is $174.22 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $162.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $692.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $688.88 million to $695.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $730.70 million, with estimates ranging from $725.66 million to $733.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRGI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $522.24 million, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 253,333 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $4,724,660.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,021,031.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

