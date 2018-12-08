Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (G) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $747.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genpact and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth $109,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 108.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 88.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17,596.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:G traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.42. 646,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. Genpact has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

