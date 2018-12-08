Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.76. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $17.57 on Friday, reaching $113.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,045,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,774. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $164.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 42.9% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 22.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 110.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 534,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,840,000 after purchasing an additional 281,035 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $39,236,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

