Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ready Capital Corp (RC) to Post $0.41 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Ready Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Shares of RC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.11. 186,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $478.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $293,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

