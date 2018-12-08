Zacks: First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) Given $41.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $41.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bancshares an industry rank of 157 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stephens set a $39.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of FBMS opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $489.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of -0.04.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. First Bancshares had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

In other First Bancshares news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $192,216.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,641.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $430,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $258,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 40.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 33.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.