Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adecoagro (AGRO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Adecoagro from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Adecoagro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $864.36 million, a PE ratio of 88.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.74 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Adecoagro by 76.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,712,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,688,000 after buying an additional 3,347,090 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 53.4% in the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 8,246,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,613,000 after buying an additional 2,870,304 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 89.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 478,607 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth about $2,940,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth about $2,212,000. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.